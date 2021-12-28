It’s the end of the year and all want to know what was the most talked about thing of the year. Well, let us help you with it. The Top 10 Instagram posts of 2021 are in and it includes a mix of celebrities and sports personalities like Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

So who made it to the top? Did anyone have more than 1 post? Well, scroll below to know which celebrity post made it to which rank. We have also shared with you the likes it received and what the post was about.

As reported by Daily Mail, making it to the top of the Top 10 Instagram posts of 2021 – once again – is soccer sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo. This athlete gained the top spot for his post announcing his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez being pregnant with twins. Captioned, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you,” the post received over 32.26 million likes.

Next on the list is Ariana Grande. The 28-year-old singer’s stunning photos from her wedding to Dalton Gomez received 26.7 million likes. The star had simply captioned her post with her wedding date, writing, ‘5.15.21’ and a white heart emoji. The pictures show the happy bride kissing her groom, Grande’s stunning white gown and more.

Following Ariana Grande on the Top 10 Instagram posts of 2021 is Kylie Jenner. The reality star joined came in third with 24.6 million likes for her second pregnancy announcement post. The photo simply features a positive pregnancy test along with a white heart emoji, a pregnant lady emoji and Travis Scott being tagged.

Billie Eilish is the only Hollywood personality with more than one post on the Top 10 Instagram post of 2021. The singer’s post revealing her blonde hair to her fan and followers took the fourth spot with over 23 million likes. Her provocative Vogue photoshoot also earned her the sixth position as it received more than 22 million likes.

While Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the top of the list, the sport’s celebrity dominating the list is another footballer. Lionel Messi has not one or two but three posts on the Top 10 Instagram posts of 2021. He took the fifth, seventh, and eighth spots.

In the order of making it on the list – The first post was of Messi was after he joined the Paris Saint-Germain F.C. The portrait brought in around 22 million likes. His next post on the list was that of the footballer with the Copa América trophy almost the same amount of likes. His third post of him announcing his departure from Barcelona during a press conference. The photo received 21.2 million likes.

The ninth position was has been bestowed to Mermaid Montana aka the Iron Shore Mermaid. The post is a video of the mermaid waving to a little girl through the aquarium glass. The adorable video got close to 20.2 million likes.

Scrapping into the tenth spot on the Top 10 Instagram posts of 2021 is Spider-Man star Tom Holland. The actor’s birthday tribute to girlfriend and co-star Zendaya garnered around 19.6 million likes. The post featured a picture of Tom in his iconic costume with the Euphoria actress behind him.

Did your favourite star’s post make it to the Top 10 Instagram post of 2021 along with Tom Holland and Ariana Grande? Let us know in the comments.

