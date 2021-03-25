A man has been arrested after a suspicious-looking package was found at Queen Elizabeth II’s official residence in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Advertisement

A bomb disposal team was called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday night (23Mar21), when a male suspect was taken into custody regarding the incident.

Advertisement

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Sun newspaper: “We were called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Abbey Strand, Edinburgh, around 8.50pm on Tuesday, March 23, following a report of a suspicious item.

“Following examination by explosive ordnance disposal, it was made safe.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. There was no threat to the public and enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”

The Queen uses Holyroodhouse for official and state entertaining, and she is typically there at the beginning of each summer.

However, when the monarch or other members of the royal family aren’t present, the property is opened up to the public.

The Queen is currently residing at Windsor Castle, outside of London, where her husband Prince Philip recently returned following a month-long stay in hospital. (MT/BAN/LOT)

Must Read: Kourtney Kardashian Has Found A Great Boyfriend In Travis Barker?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube