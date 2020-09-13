Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares' 'Meet' Story Will Remind You Of 'La La Land'

Zac Efron and girlfriend Vanessa Valladares are making headlines every now and then. They have been spotted quite a few times holding hands and taking strolls together and the internet just can’t keep calm about it.

A lot of his fans wanted to know the back story as to how Efron met Vanessa in the first place. And it’s going to leave you surprised because the ‘Meet Story’ is no less than a Hollywood movie story.

According to People, the couple met at a cafe and no, Vanessa Valladares wasn’t sitting and sipping coffee but was working. Yes, she was a waitress. Zac Efron moved to Australia back in June and Vanessa was working at Byron Bay General Store & Cafe and that’s where they met.

The source said, “They started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together. You can tell that they are having fun. She spends a lot of time at this house.”

Ever since then, they have been spotted back and forth together. Although the Zac and Vanessa haven’t officially announced their relationship they look so much in love together.

A source close to US Weekly told, “Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other. She has calmed him down a lot, and he’s not partying too much. Vanessa loves to be active — she and Zac have that in common.” A separate source also told Us, “Things moved quickly, and Vanessa spends most nights at Zac’s house. They are both very smitten with each other.”

We are really happy for Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares!

Share your views on their ‘Meet Story’ in the comments section below.

