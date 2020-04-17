Zac Efron Reuniting With His High School Musical Co-Stars Was The MOST Special Thing Of Disney Family Singalong

The Disney Family Singalong witnessed hoards of fans flowing in to witness the favourite High School Musical stars. The biggest surprise of it all was Zac Efron, as he jumped in to sing “We’re All in This Together.“

He introduced his co-stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel. He initiated with, “Hi, everyone. I hope that you’re safe and that you’re healthy and that you’re doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times. It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends and some new ones. I hope that you enjoy, and remember, we are all in this together.”

Kenny Ortega along with rest of the cast walked down the memory lane remembering about all their years on the set and songs.

Monique Coleman asked the question all the High School Musical fans must’ve thought, “When we recorded ‘We’re All in This Together’ all those years ago, did you think that it could become the anthem that it is today?”

To which Corbin replied, “It’s popping up everywhere. It’s crazy. It just goes to show you, though, there is nothing like the power of music to lift up the spirits.”

It wasn’t all about High School Musical as they were also joined by Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and more, including KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo and many more.

this was the best thing to happen to me in a long time #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Jt8wDL69el — hails (@milevenmixtape) April 17, 2020

We also had Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Josh Gad and more who performed their pieces. Also, Beyonce’s special appearance received a huge cheer. She sang When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!