You actor John Stamos is a proud father. He welcomed his first child, a son, in April 2018, with wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, and named him Billy after his late father.

He recently shared images with son Billy and wife on social media, reports dailymail.co.uk. He captioned them: “Fatherhood is the best thing to ever happen to me.”

John is continuing to honour his dad with his new jewellery range, ahead of Father’s Day.

“In honor of my father and all the dads out there I’m happy we’re making these “A Father’s Love” @st.amosjewelry bracelets available at @mysaintmyhero Link in Bio,” he wrote.

The photo saw John Stamos lift up Billy in the air while looking deep into his eyes. Another photo saw him sit outside alongside his wife and Billy.

Aren’t these photos looking pure and full of positivity and life? The father-son indeed make for a lovely duo!

