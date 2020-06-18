The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Powerful Workout & Diet For The Character Revealed!

When you have to play a superhero, it is mandatory to be in a fit shape. The Batman actor Robert Pattinson followed a strict diet to get in strong and healthy shape for the character. If you are wondering how did he manage to get that body, well worry not.

The Batman star has now revealed his workout regime and diet he followed for the film. In an interview with Healthy For Men magazine, the Twilight actor shared his routine he follows to get into the shape of the caped crusader.

When it comes to the gym, he works out to get abs and does regular 5-minute cardio, a circuit of bicycle crunches. Robert Pattinson also workouts with dumbbell side bends double crunches and a superman with 3 sets of 25 reps per move. The Batman actor runs 5-19km 3-4 times per week.

Robert Pattinson’s outdoor workout includes hitting the gym and also some military-style sandbag routines on the beach. He does boxing and long walks to loosen up and free the mind.

New interview with #TheBatman star, Robert Pattinson. He talks about his workout regime, enjoying a challenge, real magic, his relationship, and living in London. #Batman #Battinson Thread: pic.twitter.com/H3A9IJgLWW — Pattinson360 🌊 🦇 (@RPat360) June 16, 2020

When it comes to diet, The Batman actor has cut down on alcohol. Pattinson also stripped back on processed meat and fried foods. The actor follows it to accelerate his physical transformation.

Well, looks like the actor puts in a lot of hard work for Matt Reeves’ film. Are you looking forward to seeing Robert play The Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

