‘You’ Actor Penn Badgley Opens Up On His Addiction To Hallucinogenic Drugs In His Early 20s

“You” star Penn Badgley has admitted to taking “plenty” of hallucinogenic drugs in his early twenties.

The 33-year-old actor confessed to taking hallucinogenic drugs during a conversation with “Gossip Girl” alum Chace Crawford for Variety, reports pagesix.com.

Discussing the LSD trip sequence portrayed by Penn Badgley in the second season of “You”, Crawford asked if he had done any research.

“In my early 20s, I did plenty of research,” Penn Badgley responded.

He also revealed that he hasn’t watched the teen drama “Gossip Girl”, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

“I watched with my wife, with Domino (Kirke), before we got married. It must’ve been six months after we met. She had never seen it, and that’s the last time I can remember seeing an episode. I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was very hard to watch. These snapshots of yourself when you’re 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it’s just uncomfortable,” he said.

Recently, Penn Badgley and Kirke celebrated their third wedding anniversary. In February she announced that she was pregnant after suffering from “two miscarriages in a row”.

