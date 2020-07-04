One of the much-awaited release from Hollywood ‘Hamilton‘ is now officially available on Disney+. One must add that the makers chose the perfect time to release the much talked about musical. The film was released on the streaming platform on the eve of US Independence day, following which the urge to watch the film among cinemagoers especially in the states is quite high.

Hamilton was originally scheduled for October 15, 2021 theatrical release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. But was later moved up to July 3, 2020 on Disney Plus, as announced by Lin-Manuel Miranda on May 12, 2020, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry and the performing arts that also impacted the Broadway, West End, and touring productions.

Hamilton is a live recording of Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2015 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

Hamilton is directed and produced by Thomas Kail and co-produced, written, and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It won’t be wrong to say that ‘the show has just begun’, as within few hours post the film’s release, Netizens have been going gaga over Hamilton and have heaped praises for the same by trending hashtag #HamiltonFilm on Twitter and other Social media platforms. Have you watched Hamilton yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

I can no longer hear "One Last Time" without remembering the time they performed this for President Obama just before he left the White House… there was so much admiration and love in the room and Christopher Jackson said he wept so much as he sang for him. #HamiltonFilm pic.twitter.com/3ZuryJg9hW — christa⁷ 💜 BLACKLIVESMATTER (@ryuminating) July 4, 2020

In a year where everything is absolutely awful, there is nothing more joyful to me than the world coming together to watch a piece of theater together. Wow. #HamiltonFilm #LongLiveTheater pic.twitter.com/52XWnhfCxd — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 4, 2020

Hamilton was amazing and this is why we need more proshots of Broadway shows! We need to make theater more accessible!! #HamiltonFilm pic.twitter.com/rNo7ygr107 — Rachel Amber Bloom (@dramadork884) July 4, 2020

If Lin Manuel Miranda does not get his Oscar for the #HamiltonFilm…. pic.twitter.com/1cLOmrpeeK — Taylor W (@TaylorW89951025) July 4, 2020

Watching #HamiltonFilm 😭 never thought I’d get to see the original cast 😩 — Amber Patrice Riley (@MsAmberPRiley) July 4, 2020

I hope #HamiltonFilm inspires more Broadway productions to sell or stream live productions with different casts. Broadway being even more accessible only deepens its impact. — Meghan Tonjes (@meghantonjes) July 4, 2020

I now strongly believe that all presidential debates should be in the form of a rap battle. #HamiltonFilm pic.twitter.com/2zQ7KfXJFf — TheGrappleGirl (@GrappleGirl) July 4, 2020

No better gift to everyone in the world right now than #HamiltonFilm. 5 people watching and weeping. Can’t get over how Tom Kail directed this and transposed it brilliantly. I’ve never seen a play on stage come to life like this. @Lin_Manuel one of the best things ever. https://t.co/tKJ4XPjFzf — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) July 4, 2020

You know when you’re super happy because you finally have the #HamiltonFilm but you have a headache because of how much you cried, and you can’t stop thinking about every detail and how @HamiltonMusical ‘s cast is the best OBC ever? Yeah that’s me rn. THANK YOU @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/MlC752BeLg — Wiqaa (@a_r_t_ist) July 4, 2020

It's a masterpiece – every word, every letter! Thanks for going on this journey with me tonight 💛 #HamiltonFilm pic.twitter.com/HhzvlU2LvR — elysa dalbow (@wyldf1ower) July 4, 2020

Hamilton is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

