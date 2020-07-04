Hamilton Review: WHAT Twitter Is Saying About This Musical Epic? (Pic Credit – disneyplus/Instagram)

One of the much-awaited release from Hollywood ‘Hamilton‘ is now officially available on Disney+. One must add that the makers chose the perfect time to release the much talked about musical. The film was released on the streaming platform on the eve of US Independence day, following which the urge to watch the film among cinemagoers especially in the states is quite high.

Hamilton was originally scheduled for October 15, 2021 theatrical release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. But was later moved up to July 3, 2020 on Disney Plus, as announced by Lin-Manuel Miranda on May 12, 2020, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry and the performing arts that also impacted the Broadway, West End, and touring productions.

Hamilton is a live recording of Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2015 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn is inspired by the 2004 biography Alexander Hamilton by historian Ron Chernow.

Hamilton is directed and produced by Thomas Kail and co-produced, written, and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It won’t be wrong to say that ‘the show has just begun’, as within few hours post the film’s release, Netizens have been going gaga over Hamilton and have heaped praises for the same by trending hashtag #HamiltonFilm on Twitter and other Social media platforms. Have you watched Hamilton yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Hamilton is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

