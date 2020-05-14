X-Men’s Much-Awaited The New Mutants To Finally Release On THIS Date

Much loved Hollywood franchise X-Men’s spin-off, The New Mutants has been in the news for a long time. The film has been postponed several times but when the trailer arrived everyone was excited to finally witness the latest X-Men film. However, destiny had something else in mind, and Coronavirus Pandemic affected the world badly leading to several films getting postponed including The New Mutants.

A statement issued by Disney India read: “Our theatrical release for ‘Mulan’ and ‘The New Mutants’ which was slated for March 27 and April 3 respectively has been postponed. We will announce a new release date soon, depending on the situation surrounding COVID-19. “

Disney spent $200 million to produce Mulan. The new version of Mulan was made to resonate with moviegoers around the world. And now it seems the makers have locked the final release date of The New Mutants. So, the upcoming much-awaited horror thriller will be hitting the cinemas on August 28, 2020.

Now isn’t that a sigh of relief? We just hope the pandemic ends soon and the things return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Along with X-Men: The New Mutants & Mulan, other big Hollywood films which were delayed due to the ongoing pandemic include all announced Marvel films, Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die, Fast and Furious 9, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 and many more.

The New Mutants, starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton carries a hefty price tag.

