Will Smith’s JAW-DROPPING Net Worth: He Wanted Something, He Got It. Period

Will Smith is one of the most talented actors in the world and isn’t just known for his acting skills but also rap skills. The Men In Black singer has done some incredible work in the west including films like Pursuit Of Happyness, Bad Boys, I am Legend and Independence Day to name a few.

Will Smith started his career as a rapper and has delivered some of the best songs including Switch, Miami and Gettin’ Jiggy With It to name a few.

With enormous success comes a kickass bank balance too and you’ll be surprised to Smith’s net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Bad Boy’s net worth $350 million.

Movies like Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness, Men in Black, Wild Wild West, and Bad Boys have earned some great numbers at the box office.

Will Smith have reportedly earned more than 200 million dollars between 1993 to 2019 from his movies. The I, Robot actor made a huge sum of $100 million from Men In Black 3, as he was paid based on the box office performance of the film. He even shared a profit of 20% from films like Bad Boys 2, Hancock and Pursuit Of Happyness.

Back in 2019, his film Aladdin did the worldwide business of more than USD 1 billion at the box office. Will’s Gemini Man also made a collection of $173.3 million. He really made some big bucks in 2019 as he made earnings of around $350 million during last year.

Will Smith has worked really hard all his life to build this empire and is worth every penny. The Bad Boys actor stays in Calabassas, California in a 9-bedroom house. Yes, luxury at its peak!

