Whoa! THIS Singer Is Crushing Really Hard On The Watermelon Sugar Singer Harry Styles

Harry Styles is one of the most successful and fan followed celebrities in the world. From dating women like Taylor Swift to Kendall Jenner, the Watermelon Sugar singer has is quite popular among the A-List stars celebrities too.

Lately, the Watermelon Sugar singer is making headlines for his moustache. Styles recently went to Italy and posed with a balsamic vinegar refinery owner and the pictures went viral in literally no time.

Talking about Harry Styles’ fan following there’s an addition to it. American singer and actress Ashely Roberts is crushing really hard on the Adore You crooner.

In an interaction with a media source, Roberts praised Harry left, right and centre.

“He (Harry Styles) properly has a ‘Boogie Nights’ moustache going on and I have to say, what I love about Harry is he’s just so adventurous with his looks. He tries different things and I’m a fan of that. I think he looks cute, I’m for it,” she said.

Not just that, Ashley wants to work on her Italian accent for Harry Styles. Yes, that’s correct to impress the Watermelon Sugar singer.

Ashley said, “I know a little bit but not much. I need to up my game so I can hang out with Harry.”

Harry Styles has a perfect sense of style and the One Direction singer always appears to be so calm that you would just want to sit and stare at that beautiful face!

