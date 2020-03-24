WHOA! Keanu Reeves To Play THIS Character In Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Marvel President Kevin Feige once said that MCU is in talks with the handsome actor Keanu Reeves for a role in their universe. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for them to announce something. After all, who doesn’t want to see The Matrix actor being a part of one of the biggest superhero kingdoms?

Well, looks like the wish of every Keanu fan will soon come true. As reported by WeGotThisCovered, the audience might get to see Keanu Reeves playing the Johnny Blaze incarnation of Ghost Rider for Marvel. MCU is definitely looking forward to collaborating with the John Wick actor. However, nothing is signed on the papers yet.

The report further mentions that Ghost Rider might also be a franchise for Reeves if everything is finalised between Marvel and him. However, we will have to wait for a long time for the official announcement of the same. Currently, the world is fighting COVID-19 crisis and it has affected the entertainment industry badly.

The release date of Black Widow is postponed from April 30 and the shooting of several Phase 4 shows and films have been called off. Until all this doesn’t get normal, the chances of Keanu’s collab with Marvel soon is highly unlikely.

What do you think of the Speed actor joining the MCU? Let us know in the comments below.

