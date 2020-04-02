WHOA! Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates Medical Equipment Worth $1.43 Million

The icon of the bodybuilding industry and the living legend, Arnold Schwarzenegger has always spoken about the importance of society and how one should give it back. On several occasions, we have seen that he’s not just a good talker but also a doer. Now, amidst the ongoing crisis due to coronavirus breakdown, the ‘terminator’ has once again risen to the occasion.

Recently, on Instagram, he announced that he has set up a GoFundMe page called the Frontline Responders Fund, which is established to provide equipment for frontline medical workers. It is learnt that the actor has already donated $ 1 million ($1.43 million) for the equipment and urged others to lend a helping hand.



Along with a picture, he wrote, “I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better. This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I’m proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you who can will step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out.”

Meanwhile, officials at the Chinese short video App TikTok have donated $3 million to Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger’s charity in order to help children in the US who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!