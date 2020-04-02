Learn IRON Dance Moves From Our Beloved Iron Man – Robert Downey Jr To Take Away Your Lockdown Blues!

Whoever has been following Robert Downey Jr on his Instagram page, knows very well that the Avengers: Endgame actor loves dancing. Last year, during the promotions of Endgame, without fail, our beloved Iron Man used to share his dance videos to entertain his fans.

Every time there was a press tour for the film, Robert used to share one video with his trademark dance steps which almost all of his fans thoroughly enjoyed. It was not only the actor’s dance that amazed us but also his fashion sense. In every video, the Avengers: Endgame actor used to dress to the T and in quite a peculiar way.

Mostly always being suited up, with a straight face, striking shades, light stubble, and salt-pepper hair, the Dolittle actor would just stand up and do those hilarious step. Every time, the song would change but the steps, the expression and of course, the swag and confidence would remain the same!

During these times of lockdown, we are sure his dancing videos will cheer you up. As many people are sharing videos of cooking, daily household chores, painting and playing the guitars on their social media pages, you can copy Downey and his dance and spread joy and fun!

Watch all the videos below:

Meanwhile, Robert’s character Iron Man died in Endgame. However, there are reports that the actor will have a cameo in Marvel’s two films – Black Widow and Spider-Man 3. However, there is no official confirmation yet by the makers.

Which is your favourite video from the ones shared above? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

