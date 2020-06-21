Whitney Cummings On Sexual Harassment Allegations On Chris D'Elia: "I’m Devastated And Enraged..."

Chris D’Elia has been accused of several women lately of s*xual harassment and predatory behaviour. Now, the comedian’s friend and former co-star Whitney Cummings has broken her silence on all these allegations.

Whitney Cummings has said that while it will take a couple of days to process all this information, she is certainly enraged and devastated! Taking to her Twitter handle, Cummings has stated, “It’s taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I’m devastated and enraged by what I’ve read and learned.”

The post that Whitney Cummings shared with regards to the accusations against Chris D’Elia further read, “This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I’m aware, I won’t be silent. ‘Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It’s the adult’s responsibility to be an adult.”

Whitney Cummings has since then unfollowed Chris D’Elia. Meanwhile, for those of you who have joined in late, it all began after a Twitter user accused the comedian of grooming her up for sex. Taking inspirations from the user, several other women and girls have come out in the open about similar experiences with Chris.

The Twitter user, Simone Rossi who sparked the debate on Chris D’Elia’s behaviour tweeted, “Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age.”

Whitney Cummings and Chris D’Elia featured alongside each other on the NBC comedy series Whitney. The series was widely popular and ran for two seasons from 2011 until 2013.

Do let us know in the comments section below what do you think about these allegations levelled against Chris D’Elia.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!