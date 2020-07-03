When Will Smith Reportedly CAUGHT Wife Jada Pinkett Smith-Marc Anthony Red Handed & Was Crying Over It!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are finding themselves in the headlines post some nasty claims by August Alsina. Soon after his claims earlier this week, the news started circulating that all isn’t well between the star couple.

Addressing the August Alsina’s claims, both Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have denied it. But this isn’t the first time the couple has made headlines over the news of turmoil in the marriage. Back in 2011 too, InTouch magazine’s article sent shockwaves. The piece stated that Will caught wife Jada and Marc Anthony at his home, which left him in tears.

Disturbed by the news, both Will Smith and Jada Pinkette Smith released statements back then. They refuted from all such senseless stories and proclaimed “all is well” between them.

Jada’s spokesperson had said, “All the rumours regarding Marc Anthony and Jada are false. Completely untrue. As for [the reports of a split between] Will and Jada, I’m not commenting on their personal life.”

“Although we are reluctant to respond to these types of press reports, the rumours circulating about our relationship are completely false. We are still together, and our marriage is intact,” Will Smith responded back then.

For the unversed, Marc Anthony had split from his third wife, Jennifer Lopez, a month before the story was printed by the magazine.

