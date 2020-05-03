When The Batman Director Matt Reeves Said Heath Ledger’s Joker is ‘Indelible’

The Dark Knight movie showed Heath Ledger’s acting skills to the best because of his portrayal of Joker. It has been 12 years since the film released, but his act as the clown of crime is always brought up when there’s a discussion of Batman films going on.

Director Matt Reeves is all set to bring back Bruce Wayne on the screen with Robert Pattinson playing the lead in his next, The Batman. Since then, there have been reports on who will play the role of Joker in the film. After Heath Ledger, it’s Joaquin Phoenix who nailed the role of Batman’s nemesis to perfection in his 2019 film, Joker.

Sadly, Joaquin is in no mood to reprise the role again. Some time ago, The Batman director Matt Reeves got candid about the character Joker, played by Heath Ledger and called it ‘indelible’. In an interview with HeroicHollywood, the filmmaker said, “The Dark Knight is so incredible and I think that Heath Ledger’s performance and their conception of the Joker in that movie is indelible. And the battle that he engaged with, you know, with Batman/Bruce is incredible.”

The Batman director further analysed Heath Ledger’s Joker but didn’t reveal if anyone in his film is playing the villain or not. Reeves added, “But the thing you take away from it more than anything is that conception, specifically, I think of the Joker. That movie is so much about how it’s a horrifying thing to stare into the abyss, that idea of that level of nihilism. The whole idea that there was nothing you could do because even in the destruction of him, you were fulfilling his aims. It was just a terrifying notion that speaks to an aspect of human nature and that was really profound.”

We quite agree with Matt Reeves. The promising and powerful act as Joker by Heath Ledger cannot be removed from the history of Cinema. The actor has set the bar high and hence, it is always a challenge for the directors to cast someone to play the clown of crime!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!