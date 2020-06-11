When Millie Bobby Brown Was SE*UALIZED & Bullied Online By Her Fans

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with Netflix’s Stranger Things. The show let alone has a massive fan base among the viewers and so is its cast. From David Harbour aka Jim Hopper to Winona Ryder aka Joyce Byers, every single member of the show has a huge fan base.

Earlier this year, Millie Bobby Brown shared a strong yet emotional message on Instagram for her fans who se*ualized and bullied her online.

Trolls started se*ualising the Stranger Things actress because of her looks. They complained that they didn’t like her stylist and makeup team as they make her look adult according to her age.

“There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” Millie Bobby Brown wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Did y’all notice Justin Bieber’s song ‘Changes’ in the background of the video?

Quite an impactful video isn’t it? Cyber-bullying is one of the darkest truths of social media. Especially for celebrities, with fame and money, come the trolls.

Unfortunately, Millie Bobby Brown has been a favourite victim of cyberbullies ever since she entered into the industry. But seems like she is now more immune to such ridiculous things. Her birthday video is nothing but proof that the Godzilla actress is brave and proud of the woman she’s becoming.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!