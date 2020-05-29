When Liam Hemsworth Learnt Of Wife Miley Cyrus Cheating On Him With Kaitlynn Carter Through Social Media!

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met during the filming of the movie ‘The Last Song’ and instantly got attracted to each other. The two got engaged in 2012 and married in 2018. Sadly their marriage couldn’t even last a year. Reportedly, Liam Hemsworth learned about his split with Miley through social media.

Liam Hemsworth wasn’t aware of their split till he got to know it after a cryptic note by Miley on social media. Hours after that note, the pictures of Miley kissing her new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter surfaced on social media. Before that Liam was trying to save the crumbling marriage and wasn’t sure about splitting with Miley.

On August 10, 2019, a statement was issued from the Cyrus camp – “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of the animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy”.

According to Page Six, Liam Hemsworth wasn’t aware of this and the actor was in Australia when the statement was issued. Three days after that statement, Liam Hemsworth posted a note on social media – “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward”.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ended their 10-year long romance and seven-month-long marriage in August 2019. Now Miley Cyrus is in a live-in relationship in Los Angeles with Australian singer Cody Simpson. Whereas, Liam Hemsworth was dating model Gabriella Brooks, though the two have allegedly called it quits.

