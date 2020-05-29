When Amber Heard CONFESSED To Smashing A Door Into Johnny Depp’s Head, Clocking Him In The Jaw

Amber Heard has had a tough time in her one and only marriage. The Aquaman actress got hitched to Johnny Depp in 2015. Unfortunately, things between them turned an ugly public affair. Depp also accused his ex-wife of cheating with Elon Musk, and the domestic violence charges made it all more complicated.

What we have today will leave you baffled. For the unversed, it was Amber Heard who initially accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence and physical assault. That even led to the actor lose out his role as Jack Sparrow in The Pirates Of The Caribbean. His entire career was at stake. However, twist in the tale came with an audio being leaked where the Aquaman actress confessed to physical assault from her end too.

Adding to it all, a certain audio was attained was Dailymail.co.uk in March, 2020. The actress in the audio was heard confessing to smashing a door into Johnny Depp’s head. The incident led to severe injury to the actor. If that isn’t enough, Amber Heard even clocked him in the jaw. Don’t believe us? Read excerpts from their almost 3-minutes leaked conversation below:

“Johnny Depp: I then stood up, I don’t even know if I said, I mean, I might’ve said like, what the f**k, you know, whatever. Cause I’d just been hit in the head with a f**king corner of the door. And then I stood up and then you f**king clock me.

Amber Heard: I remember hitting you as a response to the door thing. And I’m really sorry about hitting you with the door or hitting your head, I did not mean to.

Depp: You didn’t mean to hit me in the head with the door but you meant to punch me in the jaw?

Heard: I did mean, I meant to hit you, and I did not do this thing with the door, I do remember, I did mean to hit you.”

