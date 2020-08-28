When you love someone you don’t just invest your money but also time, energy and a lot of emotions. Like Berlin from Money Heist once said, ‘Betrayal is an inherent part of love’ and some of us have really felt it closely including Beyonce when Jay-Z accepted cheating on his beloved wife, Queen Bey.

Back in 2016, the Single Ladies singer released an album titled ‘Lemonade’ and had a song in it named ‘Sorry’ which was in context with the lady who Jay-Z cheated on with.

Beyonce’s song ‘Sorry’ had a line which said ‘Becky With The Good Hair’ and all of sudden all her fans started asking each other, ‘Who was this Becky, after all?’

In a conversation with New York Times, Jay-Z revealed that he’s still scarred from his upbringing in Brooklyn and that’s one of the reasons why he ended up cheating and said, “You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode what happens? “You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. In my case, like it’s, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: Infidelity.”

Around that time, the buzz was so high and all of Beyonce’s fans wanted to know who this Becky with the good hair was. A lot of people suspected that it was Rita Ora then Rachel Roy and Rihanna but none of the rumours was true.

At last the main song-writer, Diana Gordon revealed that the real Becky is NOBODY. Yes, you heard that right.

But Jay-Z did write a letter to David Letterman talking about cheating and his mother’s sexuality which also went viral on the internet.

Better late than never, they say. Beyonce and Jay-Z worked on their relationship and reconnected emotionally and living a happy life right now.

