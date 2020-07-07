When Chris Evans AKA Captain America Revealed That He Was Secretly ENGAGED With Elizabeth Olsen AKA Scarlet Witch

Ever since the news of Chris Evans seeing Lily James broke in, the Captain America actor has been trending like crazy. One of the factors being, his massive popularity among the fans. And why not, he deserves it all. But do you remember the time, when the Avengers actor revealed that he has been secretly engaged to Elizabeth Olsen?

Yes, you don’t believe us? Back in 2016, Chris Evans along with Elizabeth Olsen appeared on The Ellen Show and revealed that they have been secretly dating for three years.

Chris Evans aka Captain America and Marvel’s very own Scarlet Witch came on The Ellen Show and that’s when their pair rumours surfaced the internet.

First, Chris Evans & Olsen had then gone to promote Infinity: Age of Ultron and second time to promote Captain America: Civil War and fans thought maybe there was something going on between the duo.

Ellen jokingly asked about the dating rumours between Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen, to which the actress answered, “Well we’ve been dating for, like, secretly for the last three years. We’re actually engaged.” Adding to the same, Evans said, “I remember that. I remember sending you a text saying, ‘Hey guess what, apparently we’re dating.'”

Watch the video here:

Although this was unclear if Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen were actually dating but we wish they were.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!