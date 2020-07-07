No Time To Die: Rami Malek’s Still As The Iconic Bond Villain Is Enough To Give You Sleepless Nights

No Time To Die: The wait for Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die is getting tougher, and the updates are adding fuel to it. The most recent one is Rami Malek’s look as the villain Safin from the 25th Bond film. This one still is enough to give you sleepless nights and below is all you need to know.

In No Time To Die Rami Malek plays Safin, who in the previous glimpses had scars covering his face. The rumour mill has that Malek is playing the classic James Bond villain Dr. No. While there is no confirmation on it, the new still has Rami in a white mask as he is peeping out of a glass door.

In the still from No Time To Die Rami Malek can be seen wearing a beige coat and pant. The intense image has gone viral and the internet is going berserk. Meanwhile, the trailers suggest that Safin is the biggest threat that Daniel Craig as James Bond has to face.

However, this is the last time we will get to see Daniel Craig as James Bond, giving an end to the legendary character. According to reports, it was said that the film will have Bond play a father. His daughter is touted to take the legacy ahead.

For the unversed, No Time To Die was slated for an April 2020 release but the pandemic outbreak pushed things ahead. The film is now scheduled for a November 20 release.

