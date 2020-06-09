When Brad Pitt Had ‘S*xual Electric Encounters’ At Yoga With Demi Moore Post Angelina Jolie Divorce!

Brad Pitt is linked to a new woman almost every day now. It was just yesterday when he was making noise for reportedly moving in with Alia Shawkat. Now, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor’s past romance is back in the news. Brad is said to have had a passionate romance with Demi Moore soon after divorce with Angelina Jolie.

If reports are to be believed, Brad Pitt involved with Demi shortly after Angelina Jolie split. The Striptease actress introduced the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor to yoga. But wait, this one was different. These exercises would help boost one’s s*x life. And along with that, it would also help the actor with sobriety.

Yes, you heard that right. A report by National Enquirer shared that Brad Pitt and Demi Moore would have intense encounters. They were deeply involved in their sessions to a point where Demi thought that it could actually turn into a long-lived romance.

“They are sharing a passion for yoga and each other. It’s a perfect combo. It’s possible that Brad and Demi could go the distance with a proper romance,” revealed a source close to the development.

Other rumours even suggested that Demi had always wanted to date Brad Pitt. Post the Angelina Jolie split, he was finally free. Which meant there could be possibilities for the same.

However, gossip cop later debunked all of these rumours. The Hollywood portal stated that neither have the duo met or attended any yoga sessions together. In fact, reports even suggested that Brad Pitt and Demi Moore aren’t even friends, let alone be a couple.

But would you have wanted to see Pitt and Demi together? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!