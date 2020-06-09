Aquaman 2: Not Emilia Clarke But THIS Actress Replaces Amber Heard?

A lot is being speculated around Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2. The first instalment of the DC extended universe starred Amber Heard as Mera. However, owing to her legal battle with Johnny Depp, fans have been signing petitions to remove her from the franchise. Emilia Clarke was said to be in talks for replacement. But now we seem to have another contender.

All of it started as soon as Amber Heard’s audio of confessing to physical assault surfaced online. All long, it was Johnny Depp being portrayed as the villain, but this turned things upside down. Supporters of the Fantastic Beasts actor signed petitions to remove Heard from Aquaman. Soon after, it was said that the DC makers were contemplating the same.

If the gossip mill is to be believed, the makers of Aquaman 2 were in conversation with Emilia Clarke. The actress has created a huge milestone with Game Of Thrones. Also, her equation with Jason Momoa on the show was very much appreciated. But now, it is Gossip Girl fame, Blake Lively, joining the competition too.

Rumours are rife that Blake Lively is being considered as another replacement of Amber Heard. While the talks with Emilia Clarke still remain to ascertain, Blake Lively may just fit the bill as per makers.

In fact, an Aquaman fan has gone onto replace Amber Heard’s look with that of Blake. Yes, it’s the same green shimmery costume that they photoshopped Emilia Clarke in. And honestly, we cannot deny the fact that she looks like a true goddess too! What do y’all think?

Check out the picture below:

Tell us who would you want to witness as Mera in Aquaman 2? Amber Heard, Emilia Clarke or Blake Lively? Hit the comments section now!

