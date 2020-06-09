Daniel Radcliffe AKA Harry Potter BLASTS JK Rowling Over Anti-Trans Tweet: “Transgender Women Are Women”

On Saturday, Fantastic Beasts author JK Rowling posted a series of tweets where she argued the discussion of the existence of transgender women. Now, this infuriated the fans as soon as she shared it on Twitter and since then, there has been massive backlash about the same. Adding to the same, now Harry Potter actor, Daniel Radcliffe has slammed the writer and said, “Transgender women are women.”

JK Rowling had earlier tweeted, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.”

Her tweet went viral in no time and popular queer personalities started slamming her for the words she used in her tweet. Reacting to the same, Daniel Radcliffe posted an essay on Monday on the Trevor Project’s website and directly addressed it to his fans.

Daniel Radcliffe first clarified that he isn’t in a fight with Rowling but just stating what is right and said, “I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now.”

The Harry Potter actor further added, “While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.”

“Transgender women are women,” Daniel Radcliffe continues. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

“To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you,” the Harry Potter actor wrote.

“I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much,” Daniel Radcliffe concluded.

That’s really brave of Daniel to come out and say such strong words in public.

