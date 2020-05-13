When Billie Eilish Was S*xualised & Fans Defended Her: “One Time She Unzips Her Hoodie, The Internet Is On Her Like Fucking Vultures”

Billie Eilish is the youngest singer to sweep Grammy awards in five major categories and to provide background music for a James Bond movie. Billie is immensely popular on social media and her dressing style has a fanbase of its own.

Back in 2019, Billie wore a white tank top with an unzipped hoodie and was sexualised. It barely happens that we see her wearing anything apart from baggy clothes. And there’s a reason to it as she doesn’t want the world to know everything about her. So, she relies on fashion to protect her quite literally.

After the pictures went viral on the internet, Billie’s fans immediately come out in support of her and started defending her. One user wrote, “BILLIE EILISH IS 17 YEARS OLD. she’s explicitly stated that she wears baggy clothing bc she doesn’t want to be sexualized. and the one time she unzips her hoodie, the internet is on her like fucking vultures. i’m sick. y’all are depraved.”

Another user wrote, “Billie Eilish says she wears baggy clothes cos what u can’t see u can’t body shame. And that’s really sad. That’s the world we live in. People now hide themselves to be free of you 21st century bullies.”

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

not gonna retweet OP for reasons, but… BILLIE EILISH IS 17 YEARS OLD. she’s explicitly stated that she wears baggy clothing bc she doesn’t want to be sexualized. and the one time she unzips her hoodie, the internet is on her like fucking vultures. i’m sick. y’all are depraved. — whole foods hardcore t-shirt (@seitanwhore) June 23, 2019

These men on Twitter are straight NASTY and DISGUSTING for sexualizing Billie Eilish. — your local soft goth 🐰 (@starzx2000) June 24, 2019

Billie Eilish is a MINOR. 17. Y'all are creepy ass weirdos and need to stop — captain willem dahoe (@hummusnchill) June 23, 2019

billie eilish literally said she wears baggy clothes so she doesn’t get sexualized and the minute she shows some skin y’all sexualize her? gross https://t.co/JXbCz3fDKf — 2020 Predictions (@2020predicts) June 23, 2019

Billie Eilish says she wears baggy clothes cos what u can't see u can't body shame. And that's really sad.

That's the world we live in. People now hide themselves to be free of you 21st century bullies. — SHE – MONEY MAGNET (@PoshAgabi) June 24, 2019

Billie revealed the reason while shooting for his Calvin Klein ad and said, “That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

The controversy inspired millions of fans on social media and they started sharing their own stories. Take a look at a few tweets here:

feel well upset about the billie eilish pic going round atm, as someone who felt super uncomfortable having big boobs from a v young age its upsetting to see ppl comment on her body even tho she always tries to hide it — lauren (@_lxuren__) June 23, 2019

I feel rlly bad for Billie Eilish :( I hATEd it when people made comments on my boobs. Sometimes I wore my school jacket in the summer just because I wanted to keep them hidden :( — ugly (@tryinmydamnbest) June 24, 2019

I feel Billie Eilish's pain! I wore baggy clothes sometimes to hide the fact that I was heavy chested (still am) because I was uncomfortable by the unwanted attention I received at 15/16. If it wasn't already clear, society needs to stop sexualizing teenage girls! #MondayThoughts https://t.co/sPqDplFAHB pic.twitter.com/14cMjPuWU5 — Stephanye (@simplystephanye) June 24, 2019

We hope she continues to inspire her fans around the world like this forever and ever.

