When Billie Eilish Was S*xualised & Fans Defended Her: “One Time She Unzips Her Hoodie, The Internet Is On Her Like Fucking Vultures”

Billie Eilish is the youngest singer to sweep Grammy awards in five major categories and to provide background music for a James Bond movie. Billie is immensely popular on social media and her dressing style has a fanbase of its own.

 

Back in 2019, Billie wore a white tank top with an unzipped hoodie and was sexualised. It barely happens that we see her wearing anything apart from baggy clothes. And there’s a reason to it as she doesn’t want the world to know everything about her. So, she relies on fashion to protect her quite literally.

After the pictures went viral on the internet, Billie’s fans immediately come out in support of her and started defending her. One user wrote, “BILLIE EILISH IS 17 YEARS OLD. she’s explicitly stated that she wears baggy clothing bc she doesn’t want to be sexualized. and the one time she unzips her hoodie, the internet is on her like fucking vultures. i’m sick. y’all are depraved.”

Another user wrote, “Billie Eilish says she wears baggy clothes cos what u can’t see u can’t body shame. And that’s really sad. That’s the world we live in. People now hide themselves to be free of you 21st century bullies.”

Take a look at some of the tweets here:

Billie revealed the reason while shooting for his Calvin Klein ad and said, “That’s why I wear baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she’s got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know.”

The controversy inspired millions of fans on social media and they started sharing their own stories. Take a look at a few tweets here:

We hope she continues to inspire her fans around the world like this forever and ever.

