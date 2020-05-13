James McAvoy & Kat Dennings To Be A Part Of The Sandman’s Audio Adaptation

Dark Phoenix actor James McAvoy and Thor actress Kat Dennings are all set to be part of the audio adaptation of The Sandman. Originally written by Neil Gaiman, the series was first published in 1989 by DC Comics.

The first installment of the series will be available from 15th July on Audible. It is directed by Dirk Maggs who also helmed Gaiman’s Neverwhere, Stardust, Good Omens and Anansi Boys’ audio adaptation. The first installment will cover the first three graphic novels (Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House and Dream Country). James McAvoy will be part as Dream, while Dennings will be a voice of Death.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Riz Ahmed as Corinthian, Taron Egerton as John Constantine, Samantha Morton as Urania Blackwell, Andy Serkis as Matthew the Raven, Michael Sheen as Lucifer, and Bebe Neuwirth as the Siamese Cat, are also part of the series. The series will also feature Justin Vivian Bond and Miriam Margolyes as two other Endless siblings, Desire and Despair.

Meanwhile, speaking about the project, Audible Originals editor in chief David Blum said, “A truly exceptional cast of artists will be bringing this cultural phenomenon to life. We are honored to be working alongside Neil Gaiman and DC to create a truly immersive adaptation that we know fans and listeners will love.”

