WHAT! Selena Gomez Admits Being Mentally Abused In An Ugly Relationship With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez recently released her solo album after 2016 and it has been getting an amazing response. Her song ‘Lose you to love me’ is speculated to be based on her breakup with singer Justin Bieber.

In a recent interview with NPR, she revealed that her past helped her heal over time and said, “I’ve found the strength in it.” Selena added, “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful — I do feel like I was a victim to certain abuse.” As soon as the interviewer asked her if she meant ‘mental abuse’, she said “yes” to it.

Talking about understanding it from a mature point of view, Selena said, “I had to find a way to understand it as an adult”. Selena further added, “I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

"I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said," Selena revealed. "It's not a hateful song. It's a song that is saying…I had something beautiful, and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over. I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."

Selena and Justin parted ways in 2017 after being in an on and off relationship for 7 years. Justin’s marriage with Hailey Baldwin came as a surprise to his fans.

