WHAT! Marvel To Replace THIS Actress From Her Superhero Film Soon?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe never fails to surprise us. With something happening in front of the camera or even behind it, every news from MCU successfully creates a big buzz. Last week Actress Tessa Thompson said in an interview that the fans can expect a lot of diversity and inclusion in phase four.

There have been reports that the long term strategy of MCU is to start replacing their superheroes. While we were waiting to know who all will get replaced in phase four. Finally, there is a piece of news buzzing around that will shock all of you.

Evangeline Lily, who is famous for playing the character of Wasp could soon be getting replaced by a person of colour once she is done with Ant-Man 3.

Speculations were going on that Evangeline Lily might not be allowed back for Ant-Man 3 but the truth is that she will be there but for a brief role. After that makers are planning either to kill the character or write it out of the universe. While it is still not clear how the makers will do the changeover to Wasp but it has been heard that after they are done with Evangeline Lily, the studio will actively lookout for an actress of colour to suit up as Wasp to replace her.

It’s also been talked about that makers are planning to introduce Scott Land’s new running body in Ant-Man 3. We expect we would at least get to see a sneak peek of Evangeline Lily’s replacement.

Who do you think can play the character of Wasp as beautifully as Lily did, do let us know in the comments?

