WHAT! ‘Boogeyman’ Keanu Reeves As Marvel’s New Superhero? We Just Can’t Keep Calm About It!

Who doesn’t love Keanu Reeves? I mean it takes special guts to not love a person like him. Also, Keanu is on a roll these days. At 54, he is the most eligible bachelor of Hollywood. He last dubbed for a new Toy Story 4 character, Duke Caboom which is undoubtedly one of the best new characters of Toy Story series. And let’s not forget, oh so damn good “John Wick.”

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios revealed that they are in talks with Keanu Reeves for a new Marvel Superhero. Kevin in fact revealed that they have been in talks with Keanu since forever and have considered him every single time before introducing a new superhero.

Feige recently confirmed this and said, “We talk to him for almost every film we make.” Marvel has released 22 movies in 3 phases and he could have made his debut in any one of them but turns out, producers are still looking for a good script for him. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it,” he said.

Earlier there were speculations that he was supposed to be launched in ‘Captain Marvel’ as Yon-Rogg but he refused and the role landed in Jude Law’s kitty. In fact, Keanu himself revealed in a recent interview that he would love to play a character in X-Men and said, “I don’t know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine, so Wolverine.”

We just hope that we get to see this real-life superhero soon in one of Marvel’s own superhero movies. We still can’t digest the news and drooling over Keanu’s official confirmation over this!

