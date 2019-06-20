“Sunaina Roshan’s Phone Is Off; God Knows What They Did To Her,” Accuses Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli

Amidst too many statements coming in by everyone associated with the controversy, starting from Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, cousin Eshaan Roshan and the sister herself, Sunaina Roshan, now Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has stirred another issue as she claims Sunaina’s phone is not reachable and has accused Roshan family of doing something wrong to her.

Rangoli just now took to her Twitter, as she wrote, “Right now my biggest worry is that Sunaina’s phone is off and she is not reachable, God knows what they are did to her… i am really scared for her…”

The matter is getting serious, and while we have no idea to who’s right and who’s wrong but all we can hope is the issue to resolve at the earliest and things to be all well.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunaina has also slammed Hrithik of not being there for her and refusing to pay rent for his apartment. “Hrithik has no take as he is under my father’s guidance right now. Nobody is okay with my relationship, neither Hrithik nor my father. Hrithik had promised me that he would get me a house of my own, wherever that I wanted in Mumbai, but he has not done that. When I found a rented apartment for myself in Lokhandwala, he said it’s too expensive for me. Is 2.5 lakhs rent too expensive for him? I don’t think so. He didn’t stick to his words. Everybody is harassing me today,” she shared!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!