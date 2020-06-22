Warren Ellis Removed From DC Comic ‘Death Metal' Following Se*ual Misconduct Allegations
Following se*ual misconduct allegations, Warren Ellis has been fired from writing a two-page story for the Death Metal spinoff one-shot. This was a part of Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights. DC announced this decision through a statement. Below is all you need to know.

Warren Ellis will no longer be writing for the DC comic. The writer and his story have been replaced by a new story by the writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Jamal Igle.

According to Bounding Into Comics, the statement by DC read, “The previously announced two-page story in Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 by Warren Ellis and Jim Cheung will be replaced with a two-page story written by Marguerite Bennett and illustrated by Jamal Igle.”

There have been several allegations on Warren Ellis that he has manipulated and used several women. A report also claims that he has even based his characters on some. A woman named Katie West was the first to put on the allegation on the writer. The thread now stands deleted but she did put up a summary of her allegations.

Warren Ellis following the same also issued a statement in his defence. Two and a half-page statement was shared by him on Twitter. While clarifying and clearing his stand, the writer wrote, “While I’ve made many bad choices in my past, and I’ve said a lot of wrong things, let me be clear, I have never consciously coerced, manipulated or abused anyone, nor have I ever assaulted anybody. But I was ignorant of where I was operating from at a time I should have been clear and for that I accept 100% responsibility.”

