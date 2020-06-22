Warren Ellis Removed From DC Comic ‘Death Metal’ Following Se*ual Misconduct Allegations

Following se*ual misconduct allegations, Warren Ellis has been fired from writing a two-page story for the Death Metal spinoff one-shot. This was a part of Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights. DC announced this decision through a statement. Below is all you need to know.

Warren Ellis will no longer be writing for the DC comic. The writer and his story have been replaced by a new story by the writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Jamal Igle.

According to Bounding Into Comics, the statement by DC read, “The previously announced two-page story in Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 by Warren Ellis and Jim Cheung will be replaced with a two-page story written by Marguerite Bennett and illustrated by Jamal Igle.”

There have been several allegations on Warren Ellis that he has manipulated and used several women. A report also claims that he has even based his characters on some. A woman named Katie West was the first to put on the allegation on the writer. The thread now stands deleted but she did put up a summary of her allegations.

I deleted that thread. I don't want this to ruin my life, and I don't want it to ruin anyone else's. This is not about one person. The people who are making it that way are missing the point. This is about a pattern of behaviour and our collective complicity in that behaviour. — Katie West (@katiewest) June 16, 2020

Yesterday I posted about men abusing their power in the comics industry to groom, emotionally manipulate, have sex with, or serially Bluebeard young women. My intention was to protect young women from being harmed by these types of men in the future. — Katie West (@katiewest) June 17, 2020

Warren Ellis following the same also issued a statement in his defence. Two and a half-page statement was shared by him on Twitter. While clarifying and clearing his stand, the writer wrote, “While I’ve made many bad choices in my past, and I’ve said a lot of wrong things, let me be clear, I have never consciously coerced, manipulated or abused anyone, nor have I ever assaulted anybody. But I was ignorant of where I was operating from at a time I should have been clear and for that I accept 100% responsibility.”

