Not Just By Thanos, Chris Evans’ Captain America Was Punched In Marvel Films By MANY People & This Mind-Blowing Video Is A Proof!

Are you bored in the house or in a house bored? Well, both; we guess. What is keeping us sane is Marvel fans’ creativity. Be it their imaginary crossover illustrations or the video compilations of our favourite superheroes fighting and saving the world, we are loving it all. Now, there is a new video of Chris Evans’ Captain America going viral and is filled with a lifetime of punches, he has received.

Chris Evans’ Captain America is cited as the ‘First Avenger’ (But factually he isn’t) in the Marvel cinematic universe and has a massive fan following post the success of the film. Steve Rogers has been a part of MCU for more than eight years.

A fan-made video is now going viral on the internet where we can see Captain America getting punched A LOT. The video captioned, “Captain America is known for his fighting prowess across the six hundred and fifteen movies he appears in since 2011.”

The video showcases Chris Evans’ Captain fighting sometimes enemies, sometimes friends ever since he became the part of MCU and getting punched by them. From Red Skull to Thanos to Bucky Barnes to Iron Man, you name it and it’s there in the video.

The total number of punches Captain received is 91. Yes, you read it right and this video is nothing but an emotional rollercoaster ride because he can clearly do this ‘all day’. Take a look at the video here:

Chris Evans a while ago revealed that he might not be coming as Captain America again and said, “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either. There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

For the time being, if you’re missing him you can catch all the missing action on Disney + Hotstar and watch your favourite superhero Marvel movie.

