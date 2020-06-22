On The Occasion Of Father’s Day, Rapper Fabolous & Emily Bustamante Announce They Are Expecting Their Third Child

Famous American rapper Fabolous yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Father’s day had an important announcement to make. The rapper couldn’t contain his excitement as he took to his Instagram handle to share that he and his girlfriend Emily Bustamante are expecting their third child together.

What’s more special is, Fabolous and Emily Bustamante who already have two sons are expecting a girl child this time. The soon to be dad shared the ultrasound photo of his baby girl.

Along with the ultrasound photo, Fabolous had a caption that read, ” Got the best gift ever for Father’s Day! 👨‍👩‍👧#GirlDad”

The very announcement by Fabolous didn’t take much time to go viral, as Fabolous who has a whopping 7.4 million followers on Instagram made sure to pass on best wishes to their favourite rapper and his girlfriend Emily Bustamante.

Fabolous and Emily Bustamante have been in a relationship together for over a decade. Their first son Johan Jackson aged 12 was born in 2008, and their second son Jonas Jackson aged 5 was born in the year 2015.

Emily Bustamante also assured to wish her rapper boyfriend on the occasion of Father’s day. As she shared an adorable pictures of Fabolous and their sons posing next to a Rolls Royce, and also a complete family picture featuring the couple and their children.

Emily along the pictures had a caption that read, ” One day isnt enough to honor how phenomenal of a father you truly are because you are special every day. Thank you for all that you do for our family! I love you! Happy Father’s Day 🖤 @myfabolouslife”

