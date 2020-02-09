VIDEO: Donald Trump Jr. Celebrates Father’s Victory In Impeachment Case In HILARIOUS Ranveer Singh’s Malhari Style

Donald Trump seems to have a strange connection with Ranveer Singh. After being acquitted for both Impeachment articles by the US Court, the United States President Donald Trump’s son shared a meme on the internet which features Trump dancing to the tunes of Malhari from Ranveer Singh’s Bajirao Mastani.

This video had first made on the internet in August 2019, after it was shared by US Social Media Director and Donald Trump’s assistant Dan Scavino. And now, the viral video has made its way yet again on the internet through, Donald Trump Jr.’s Facebook handle where he reposted the viral video with a caption that read, “We won. You lost. Get the hell over it,” the video mentioned that it was Trump’s reaction after he was found “innocent, and full exonerated forever.”

Check out the post below:

The video sees Donald Trump’s face morphed on Ranveer Singh and he is seen doing the signature Malhari step. For the unversed, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump who was facing two impeachment charges – for abuse of power and Obstruction of Congress was acquitted from all wrongdoings. This also means that Trump will complete his term as the US President and will also fight for the Presidency in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama titled ’83. The film revolves around India’s glorious Cricket World Cup win of 1983 under the captainship of the legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev.

