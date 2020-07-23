Victoria Beckham Shows Off Her 11 Million Rock & We Are Drooling Over It!

Former Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer, Victoria Beckham is known for her style statements. From her red carpet looks with husband and legendary footballer David Beckham to their casual street style, they leave no stones unturned when it comes to fashion and style.

A while ago, Victoria and David’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham proposed his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz and she said, yes. There’s going to be a wedding soon at Beckham’s palace!

Victoria Beckham was isolating at their £6million Cotswolds home with family and have recently gone a luxurious trip to Italy and are treating the fans with lovely pictures and videos from the same.

In one of the stories on Instagram, Victoria Beckham showcased her summer nails but what got out attention is her 11 million worth engagement ring.

Whoever follows Victoria knows that she’s a huge fan of classy and antique jewellery and owns 15 engagement rings. Yes, you read that right.



Isn’t that beautiful? In fact, beautiful would be an understatement for that rock Victoria is sporting.

Meanwhile, reportedly celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been approached to look after food at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding.

The wedding date is yet not revealed but we are guessing it would most likely be after the pandemic is over.

We can’t wait for more Beckhams pictures already!

