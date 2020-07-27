Verzuz Battle: Chris Brown Reacts To Twitter Debate About His Faceoff With Usher!

Ever since Verzuz battle made its debut in March amid lockdown, music lovers have been going gaga about it. It all started with a friendly virtual faceoff between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, followed by Teddy Riley and Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, one after the other music lovers witnessed various Verzuz battles in past 4 months, including the one between Snoop Dogg and DMX which took place last week.

Now die heart fans of Verzuz Battle have been tweeting snd speculating on whom they want to see faceoff in the coming days. As if now the frontrunners are singers Chris Brown and Usher.

Twitterati is on a roll as they have left no stone unturned to assure that they trend and get what they want i.e a Verzuz battle between Chris Brown and Usher with a series of tweets.

Let's compare #Usher has sold 100 million WW in sales #ChrisBrown has sold 140 million Worldwide Chris Brown has sold 40 million more units than usher in a shorter time period while Chris Brown being 11 years younger than him with the same amount of studio albums😂😂😂 GTFOH pic.twitter.com/BL4SLuE21C — SLIME (@Treajon_Jc) July 26, 2020

If #usher and #ChrisBrown battle….I think I'd pass out, my heart would explode…..love love love the both 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ — feyola (@feyola_) July 26, 2020

This a tough 1. Usher music hit my soul, but so does Chris. They really not even the right competition tbh. Chris more new school and usher old school 🤷🏾‍♀️ but I do have more favs from #Usher than #ChrisBrown https://t.co/ND2UIhZdwc — Alicia raquel (@HrH_MeMe) July 27, 2020

Amid all the tweets and speculations about Chris Brown face-off with Usher, the ‘Run It!’ singer didn’t seem that impressed or either he was least interested in going one on one with ‘U Remind Me ‘ hitmaker. And that’s not us saying. Instead, it was Chris Brown’s status that had it all saying.

Chris Took to his Instagram handle in which he had a status that read, “I could do a vs off features alone…So I’ll humbly decline…I’m busy doing nothing..”

