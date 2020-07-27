Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Never Resume Official Roles With Royal Family Post Hurtful Revelations Made In A Book?

It was earlier this year when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family and the palace. In April this year, the couple resigned from their royal duties too. Now, the latest scoop is that they will never get to resume their official rules.

As reported by Dailymail, it all happened after revelations made in a book. The sources stated that because of the book, the couple might’ve lost their chance of creating any new position in the US with the help of the Queen post their trial period ends.

This book, a biography reveals many things about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life in the royal house. From Megxit to their soured relationship, everything is written in it. A source close to the royal household said, “The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family. But it’s hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as “hybrid” royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US.”

Another source told Dailymail, “The review period has not yet been discussed, but it doesn’t seem if there is any way of going back now. Some very private family matters have now been aired in public, seemingly with their blessing. That will be hurtful.”

The biography mentions how Prince Harry convinced himself that Meghan Markle is the woman he would marry immediately after the second date. It also talks about how the former actress used to tip-off paparazzi when she worked in Canada. These claims contradicted her words when she said she didn’t understand ‘tabloid culture.

The book also mentions that Meghan was disappointed because Kate didn’t welcome her into the family. One of the senior royals called the Suits actress ‘Harry’s showgirl’.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have insisted that they haven’t contributed any information to the book. As reported by the Times and Sunday Times, the book also describes everything that happened on their first date in London.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!