People across the globe amid pandemic are left with no many options except for one and that is to stay safe at home with their loved ones. Apart from staying in touch, sharing videos and pictures, social media is also used these days as the best mode to kill time with various viral challenges. Talking about Viral challenges, TikTok ranks numero uno in that matter. The latest TikTok trend #DontReactChallenge has been going viral like crazy across the internet. Vanessa Bryant and TV actress La La Anthony a few hours back collaborated for the same.

Post collaborating with Vanessa Bryant, La La Anthony who is quite active on Instagram with over a whopping 10 Million followers shared their #DontReactChallenge video on the photo-video sharing app. The duo can be seen seated on a bed trying their best to restrain themselves from dancing and reacting to some groovy tracks like ‘Back To Life’, ‘Me, Myself & I’ and also ‘Feels Good’.

Things went smooth with the first two songs, but as the third song started playing La La Anthony couldn’t contain herself as she threw her hands in the air and started grooving to ‘Feels Good’, a few seconds later Vanessa Bryant too couldn’t sustain herself any further as she too joined her friend.

Fans and followers of the La La Anthony heaped praises for her and Vanessa in the comment section for their cute attempt on #DontReactChallenge.

Aren’t they looking cute in the video?

