In a shocking turn of events, many high profile Twitter accounts including likes of Kanye West, Elon Musk, Apple, Bill Gates and more were hijacked by a co-ordinated group of cryptocurrency scammers. While the accounts have now been protected and Twitter is investigating the attack, below is all you need to know.

According to reports, the hijacked accounts of Kanye West, Bill Gates and others were being used to lure people into sending money. So the tweets that went on during the time told users to transfer a specific amount of money in bitcoins, and they will double their money.

As reported in Variety, the tweet on Bill Gates’ account read, “Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000.” Even Kanye West’s account was hijacked.

Alarms went off when after Bill Gates, the tweet from Apple’s hijacked account came in. For the unversed, the tech giant has not put up a single tweet in the past nine years. According to the New York Times, almost 300 people fell in this trap and transferred money.

The complete list of hijacked accounts includes Kanye West, Apple, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Bill Gates, Kim Kardashian West, Wiz Khalifa, Warren Buffett, YouTube creator MrBeast, Wendy’s and Cash App.

Twitter has now deleted all the tweets from the accounts and is investigating the case. In a tweet, they assured that they will do whatever they can to catch the culprit. It was also tweeted that the hacked accounts which were later restored won’t be functional for a while.

Though Twitter has suffered hacking attacks, this was the biggest of all including influential people like Kanye West and Bill Gates. The shares of the microblogging site fell 3 per cent after the attack.

