Troll Asks Chrissy Teigen If She REALLY Got Her Breast Implants Removed, Model Sets The Record Straight For Once & All!

Apart from her amazing cooking skills, former-model turned TV personality, Chrissy Teigen is also known for her hilarious sense of humour. Her quirky tweets are loved by all her fans and the former model had recently undergone breasts implants surgery.

A while ago, Chrissy got her implants removed and shared it on social media but it seems like her fans didn’t believe it. So, to make them all believe the same, the former model is setting the record for once and for all.

Chrissy Teigen shared her healing boobs on her Instagram story and said, “A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because nobody believes it. These are the scars.”

On May 26, Teigen revealed it on her Instagram account that she’s had her implants for ten years but now she’s over it and said, “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. Lay on my belly with pure comfort.”

Chrissy Teigen is married to singer John Legend and has two kids together named Luna and Miles.

Earlier this year, in a conversation with Glamour UK, the former model said, “You have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

After her successful surgery, daughter Luna gave mother Chrissy Teigen a wrote which said, “Have fun punc[h]ing your boobies out. Love Luna. Bye boobies.”

Luna has definitely got that sense of humour from her mother!

