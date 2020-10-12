Tom Parker Diagnosed With 'A Grade Four Glioblastoma' Brain Tumour, Says, "I Knew Something Wasn’t Right"

Here’s a really sad news for The Wanted singer, Tom Parker’s fans. The singer, who rose to fame with singles like All Time Low and Glad You Came, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour six weeks ago. He has begun undergoing treatment for the same now. He shared the news about his treatment on Instagram today.

As per reports, Parker suffered a seizure in July and was put on a waiting list for an MRI scan. A month and a half later he had a more severe seizure and was rushed to a hospital. After three days of tests, he was diagnosed with cancer. Also, because of the coronavirus, his wife Kelsey Hardwick wasn’t with him when he received the heartbreaking news.

According to OK! (ok.co.uk), Tom was diagnosed with a brain tumour known as a grade four glioblastoma six weeks ago. They added that it was “the worst-case scenario”. Talking to the portal, Tom Parker told them, “I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this.” He added that he would remain positive despite being told the cancer was terminal. He said, “I’m going to be here. I’m going to fight this.”

A couple of hours ago, Tom Parker took to Instagram and shared the news that his chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment has begun. He wrote, “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this, but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

He continued writing in the post, “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx”

Talking about the tumour, Glioblastoma is the most aggressive of brain tumours in adults. Sadly, it is said that the life expectancy on average for such an illness ranges from three months to 18 months after diagnosis. Speaking about the same to the portal mentioned above, Kelsey Hardwick said, “I said that for Tom’s state of mind, and who he is as a person, that would not be good for him. He would literally sit here and count down the days and not live his life.”

Tom Parker added, “There are so many stories of people who were given a bad prognosis and are still here five, 10, even 15 years later. We’re going to fight this all the way.”

Tom Parker and actress Kelsey Hardwick exchanged vows in 2018. The couple is parents to a 16-month-old daughter, Aurelia, and are expecting their second child soon. The couple had made the happy announcement earlier this year.

Get well soon, Tom.

