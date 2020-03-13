Tom Hanks Shares Pic With Wife Rita Wilson Post Coronavirus Diagnosis, Asks People To Follow Experts Advice To Stay Safe!

Yesterday, Tom Hanks took to his Twitter page to share that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus. The Oscar winner mentioned in his post yesterday that he and Rita are taking the treatment required and won’t be travelling home.

Today, the Forrest Gump actor shared the first pic with his wife post coronavirus diagnosis. The duo is all smiles and Hanks even wrote a note with this pic. The Cast Away actor wrote, “Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

The post further reads, “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”.

Read the post below:

https://twitter.com/tomhanks/status/1238286871597166592/photo/1

Yesterday, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet Hanks shared a video after learning his parents are diagnosed with coronavirus. He said, “Yea, its true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now ’cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously.”

We hope both Tom and Rita get well soon!

