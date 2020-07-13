Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson make an adorable couple in the entertainment industry. The couple was one of the first few celebrities to test positive for the novel Coronavirus. However, they have been fully treated and cured of the pandemic. Well, that certainly does call for a celebration. While it may sound risky, The Forrest Gump actor and his wife have chosen to head to Greece for a vacation.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson took off to Greece in a private jet and landed at Greek Isle of Paros on Saturday. For those unversed, the two-time Oscar winner has been granted honorary Greek citizenship by the country’s president last year.

It was only last week when Tom Hanks celebrated his 64th Birthday, and wifey Rita Wilson had the most heartwarming wishes for the superstar.

Rita shared a picture of Cast Away actor along with a note that read, ” Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing. “Give me your answer, fill in a form Mine for evermore. Will you still need me, will you still feed me.When I’m sixty-four” YES!”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married for 32 years and are blessed with two sons. The duo was all over in news early this year after being tested positive for Coronavirus in March when the global pandemic was in its initial stage. At that time they were in Australia for a shoot there.

