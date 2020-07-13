Lucifer Actor DB Woodside Says There's Special Kind Of Racism In Hollywood; Watch The Video Shared By Tom Ellis

A lot of Hollywood celebs are talking about racism in Hollywood. Now, Lucifer actor DB Woodside has also shared his views on the same. Woodside plays Tom Ellis’ onscreen brother Amenadiel in the Netflix show.

On his Instagram page, Tom Ellis has been very supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. The entire movement started in May when a man named George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by the cops. People are furious with this crime of racism. A lot of Hollywood celebs have also participated in various BLM movement.

On his Instagram page, Lucifer actor Tom Ellis shared DB Woodside’s interaction with Brandon Kyle Goodman. In the video, Woodside says, “Racism in Hollywood is a special kind of racism, right? Because out here what we have for the most part we have “white allies” and we have good white allies. The problem with some of those white allies is they don’t realise that they are also part of the problem.”

The Lucifer actor further said, “And I don’t mean that in a way that you are responsible for the enslavement of my people. I’m like, calm down, relax. What I’m trying to say to you is that you have privileges. That you are not aware of that I do not have.”

While referring to Floyd incident, DC Woodside revealed that in the past, he wanted an episode based on such cops in Lucifer. The actor said, “I’m sure the showrunners for ‘Lucifer’ know now as my entire cast. I have been pushing for two seasons to do an episode about police. And I know realise that that had more to do with my own experiences. And that stuff that I had gone through and I was still trying to work through, and I was a dog with bone for some reason. Now I know the reason and I wasn’t able to really let that go. I was really pushy about it. I really felt that we have this incredible platform and we need to use that platform for good. We need to use that platform to educate people.”

Meanwhile, Lucifer is all set to return on Netflix with season 5. The upcoming season will be releasing on August 21.

