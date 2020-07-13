Sandra Bullock starrer Bird Box, based on Josh Malerman’s novel of the same name, is in for a sequel. The film that was released on Netflix in 2018 was an instant hit.

The author, Josh Malerman made the revelation about the sequel ahead of releasing his second book in the Bird Box series. Titled Malorie, the new novel picks up where the original book/movie left off. This book is named after Sandra Bullock’s character brought to life in the movie. Malerman told Inverse.com that Malorie opens at the school for the blind. It then jumps a few years later and takes off 10 years after that.

Without divulging any details, the writer said the on-screen sequel of Bird Box is also being developed. He said, “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development. Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

For the unversed, Bird Box followed the life of Sandra Bullock’s character Malorie Hayes, who tries to keep herself and her two children safe from creatures with the ability to make a person kill themselves on sight.

An official announcement from Netflix is still awaited. Well, fingers crossed. As for the novel Malorie, the book releases on July 21.

