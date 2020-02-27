ThrowbackThursday: When Matt LeBlanc Aka Joey & Matthew Perry Aka Chandler Pranked Each Other On The Sets Of FRIENDS

Ever since HBO Max announced the reunion of popular sitcom show, Friends; fans are going crazy over the news. The show starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

On today’s throwback Thursday, we are sharing an old video from the sets of fans where we can see Matt and Matthew pranking with each-other on the sets of Friends. Take a look at the video here:

Talking about the reunion with E!news, Courteney revealed that she’s really excited and said, “so the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited. We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great.”

Variety revealed that all the six cast members are getting at least $2.5 million for participating in the special.

We can’t keep calm and we are more than excited for the same!

