Pranitha Subhash To Be A Part Of Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2

Actress Pranitha Subhash, known for her roles in southern films such as Atharintiki Daaredi, Saguni, Porki, and Brahma, is set to tickle the funny bone in her upcoming Bollywood film, Hungama 2.

The film is the second installment of Priyadarshan’s Hungama, which released in 2003. Hungama 2 also stars Meezan Jaffery, Paresh Rawal, and Shilpa Shetty.

Announcing her association with the Priyadarshan film Pranitha took to her social media and shared, “Get ready for Confusion Unlimited as Priyadarshan & Ratan Jain return with reboot of everyone’s favourite comedy entertainer #Hungama2. Produced by #RatanJain, Hungama2 will release on 14 Aug#Priyadarshan #PareshRawal @TheShilpaShetty @MeezaanJ @pranitha.insta @Venusmovies @hungama2film.”

The south beauty, Pranitha will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgan. She plays Devgn’s wife in the war-drama. Bhuj features an impressive ensemble with actors like Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Amy Virk in pivotal roles

