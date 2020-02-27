Taapsee Pannu On Thappad: “I Didn’t Have The Courage To Slap Some One In The Beginning & When I Got It…”

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha has opened to rave reviews from all corners. While the film features Taapsee playing a character that is very unlike her in real life, Taapsee said it was very important for the makers to change her fiery image for audiences to relate to her character of the film.

Further opening up about the message that they wanted to coney through the film, Taapsee said that it is high time people began speaking up against violence of any kind. “We are trying to question these things, ‘ek gaal pe thappad maaro, dusra gaal aage kar do’ and ‘thappad se dar nahi lagta’ with our film and want the audience to start questioning them as well.”

In the same interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee was asked that owing to the fiery woman that she is, has she ever given a Thappad (slap) to someone trying to bully her or misbehave with her. While Taapsee’s first reaction left us rather shocked, one cannot help but agree to her thoughts. Answering the question, Taapsee said, “I didn’t have the courage in the beginning, and when I got the courage, the human in me probably didn’t let me do that.”

While Taapsee in often terms as the female Akshay Kumar or Ayushamnn Khurrnaa of the industry, the Mulk actress has made it loud and clear that she does not like being compared to her male counterparts for a barometer of success. When she was asked if she would like to be compared to female powerhouses like Sridevi or Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee was quick to say, “I am very scared of that kind of responsibility of being Sridevi or Madhuri. Let me only be Taapsee. I don’t want to be measured by a man’s success. They are wonderful people, I have worked with them, deservingly successful. Please let me feel I deserve my success without comparing me to these men.”

On the professional front, after having 4 releases last year, Taapsee in now gearing up for her first-ever biopic on the former Indian Women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj that is tiled Shabaash Mithu. She also has Rashami Rocket in the making.

